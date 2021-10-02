Police: Daughter threw lye, water on father to chemically burn him

The Detroit News

Groveland Township — An 18-year-old woman has been arrested after police say she threw a combination of lye powder and water on her father, causing him chemical burns.

Michigan State Police troopers were dispatched to Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc Friday night where they found the father with burns to his head, torso and extremities.

Upon entering the victim's home, troopers found evidence of lye drain cleaner strewn about the couch where the man was found by EMS. They also learned the victim's daughter was at home when the incident occurred, police said.

It was later determined the daughter threw the powder on her father with water in order to catalyze the chemical reaction and cause the burns, state police said. She then left him unconscious and alone in the residence, they said.

A neighbor discovered the victim in the home later on.

The suspect was arrested and is lodged at the Oakland County Jail pending prosecutor review.

Police did not release the names of the suspect or victim and did not say where the home was located.