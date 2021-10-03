Tornado warning canceled for northeast Oakland County

The Detroit News

The National Weather Service has canceled a tornado warning for northeastern Oakland County.

The storm "has weakened and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado," the weather service said on Twitter.

Heavy rain remains a threat with the storms in Oakland County. Areas affected include Oxford, Lake Orion and Ortonville.

Radar had detected a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado moving at 20 mph., the weather service had said before canceling the threat.