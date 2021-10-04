Boy, 5, found dead at Farmington Hills motel

Farmington Hills police are investigating the death of a 14-month-old boy at a motel last weekend.

Officers and investigators were called to a Motel 6 on Grand River near Halsted around 5:30 p.m. Sunday for a welfare check after relatives expressed concern for the child, who lived there with his parents, the police department said in a statement.

Authorities found the boy dead in the room where his family lived, according to the release.

"Investigators, evidence technicians, and members of the FBI’s Evidence Response Team worked diligently throughout the night to determine how this tragedy occurred," police wrote.

The child's parents, who are both in their early 30s, were arrested.

Details in the case were not released Monday. The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office was expected to review the investigation for criminal charges, police said.

“The Farmington Hills Police Department and our community are heartbroken over this tragic loss,” police Chief Jeff King said. “My thoughts and prayers go out to the child’s family.”