Tornado touched down in Springfield Twp. on Sunday evening

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touchdown in Springfield Township on Sunday evening.

The brief EF-0 tornado had estimated maximum winds of 65 miles per hour and was responsible for the uprooting of a few small trees.

The tornado, which touched down at 6:19 p.m., was classified as weak, with zero injuries or fatalities reported.

Two homes did report "very minor siding damage," according to a statement by NWS Detroit released on Twitter.

Starting on Holly Road and dissipating after reaching Clarkston Road, the tornado's path was 0.8 miles long and 75 yards wide. It was on the ground for roughly three minutes.