Oakland County woman who threw lye on father charged

An 18-year-old Groveland Township woman has been charged in connection with causing her father chemical burns last week, Michigan State Police said Tuesday.

Megan Imirowicz was video arraigned Tuesday through 52-2 District Court in Clarkston.

The Oakland County Prosecutor's Office charged her with one count each of domestic violence and assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, state police said on Twitter.

Bond was set at $75,000, the MSP reported.

Authorities allege the teen hurled a combination of lye powder and water at her father on Friday to catalyze a chemical reaction and cause burns.

A neighbor found him after she allegedly fled the scene. The victim was treated at Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc for burns to his head, torso and extremities, state police said.

Imirowicz was arrested and held at the Oakland County Jail.

She was released Tuesday, county records show.