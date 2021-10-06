Homeless couple charged in death of 14-month-old son

Farmington Hills — A transient homeless couple were charged Wednesday in the death of their 14-month old son found deceased last weekend in a Motel 6 where the three were all living together, police said.

The lifeless body of Isaias Daniel Porras was found inside the motel room on Sunday, police said. Charged in the baby's death are his father, Isaias Aurelio Porras, 31, and his mother, Amanda Jajou, 30, police said.

According to authorities, police were called to the motel because of reports of an infant crying. The couple denied the baby was there and said they had given him away. The baby's body was subsequently found hidden under a pile of blankets in the room.

An autopsy determined the baby died from multiple injuries "covered from head to toe with bruises including hematoma to the brain," assistant prosecuting attorney Amy MacGregor told 47th District Judge Marla Parker.

The couple's last known addresses were in Colorado and California, but both were described as homeless. Neither have criminal histories, an investigator said.

Porras has made statements that he beat the baby and has been charged with felony murder and second-degree child abuse, both felonies punishable by up to life in prison.

Jajou reportedly witnessed the beating and the baby suffering convulsions but did nothing to stop it or report the matter to authorities. Because of lying to authorities and efforts to hide the baby's body, she has been charged with second-degree murder, child abuse and being an accessory after the fact, which has a penalty of up to 10 years in prison.

Both defendants stood mute at the arraignment and, on request of attorney Richard Small, Parker entered not guilty pleas for both. Small said both have requested court-appointed attorneys.

"Because of the nature and seriousness of the offense I am denying bond," Parker said.

Parker set a probable cause hearing in the case for 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 20 before Judge James Brady.

"The Farmington Hills Police Department and our community are heartbroken over this tragic loss and my thoughts and prayers go out to the child’s family," said Police Chief Jeff King. "Anyone who has a concern for the safety and well being of neighbors, friends or family members are strongly urged to contact law enforcement.

“One of a police officer’s primary duties is the protection of life, by recognizing safety concerns, acting to intervene and ensure the safety of all persons involved."

mmartindale@detroitnews.com

(248) 338-0319