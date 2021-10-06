Pair sought in armed robbery at Farmington Hills gas station

Farmington Hills police are seeking tips to find two suspects in an armed robbery this week at a gas station.

The pair entered the Marathon at Orchard Lake and 12 Mile around 11:35 a.m. Tuesday, then led a clerk to a back room, police said in a statement.

They stole an undisclosed amount of money from the cash register then fled the scene in a vehicle.

Surveillance images of the two were released Wednesday.

One of the suspects is described as a man about 5-foot-10 or 5-foot-11 with a thin build, last seen wearing a black cap with a red brim; dark face mask; black, hooded sweatshirt; jacket; and tan boots.

Authorities described the other suspect as a stocky man around 5-foot-8 or 5-foot-9, last seen wearing a yellow-and-black Pittsburgh Pirates cap, a black face mask, matching jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone who recognizes them or has information is asked to call the Farmington Hills Police Department Command Desk at (248) 871-2610.