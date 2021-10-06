OAKLAND COUNTY

Pair sought in armed robbery at Farmington Hills gas station

Mark Hicks
The Detroit News
Farmington Hills police are seeking tips to find two suspects in an armed robbery this week at a gas station.

The pair entered the Marathon at Orchard Lake and 12 Mile around 11:35 a.m. Tuesday, then led a clerk to a back room, police said in a statement.

They stole an undisclosed amount of money from the cash register then fled the scene in a vehicle. 

Surveillance images of the two were released Wednesday.

One of the suspects is described as a man about 5-foot-10 or 5-foot-11 with a thin build, last seen wearing a black cap with a red brim; dark face mask; black, hooded sweatshirt; jacket; and tan boots.

Authorities described the other suspect as a stocky man around 5-foot-8 or 5-foot-9, last seen wearing a yellow-and-black Pittsburgh Pirates cap, a black face mask, matching jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone who recognizes them or has information is asked to call the Farmington Hills Police Department Command Desk at (248) 871-2610.

