Landscaper charged with repeatedly kicking elderly boss in pay dispute

Rochester Hills — A Detroit man has been charged with repeatedly kicking his elderly landscape company owner in the head in a dispute over pay this week.

Keith Demetrious Taylor, 32, was arraigned Thursday before Magistrate Karen Holt of 52nd District Court, Division 3, on a charge of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder.

Holt ordered him held in the Oakland County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash or surety bond pending a probable cause conference Oct. 19. A preliminary examination is set for Oct. 26.

According to a preliminary report by Oakland County sheriff’s deputies, Taylor got into an argument Oct. 5 with his 75-year-old employer outside a Rochester Hills business on Star Batt Drive, where the two men were cutting the lawn. Taylor asked to be paid before he left the site, then became agitated about the amount of the check and claimed he had been underpaid, deputies said. Taylor, who is 6-foot, 3-inches tall, began yelling profanities and kicked the older man, who is 5-foot, 8-inches tall, in the mid-section and then in the head, authorities allege.

A security video shows a taller man kicking a shorter man several times in the head and face, appearing to have left him bloody and unconscious. According to witnesses, the attacker kept yelling at the injured man and returned about 45 seconds later and kicked him again as the smaller man attempted to get to his knees, knocking him to the ground again.

Detectives said the employer, identified as a Royal Oak resident, was kicked at least three times in the head while he lay defenseless on the ground.

The victim refused be taken to the hospital and was treated at the scene, deputies said.

Taylor has outstanding warrants on charges of assault to do great bodily harm less than murder and aggravated assault out of Detroit, and several traffic warrants out of Highland Park.

He has drug and endangerment convictions out of Phoenix, a domestic violence conviction in Scottsdale, Arizona, and an assault conviction in Detroit.

