Michigan regulators suspend Clarkston adult foster care facility's license

State officials this week announced they have summarily suspended the license of an Oakland County adult foster care facility following multiple violations, including poor hygiene policies they allege led to a resident having "a family of maggots" in a wound.

The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, Bureau of Community and Health Systems, has also issued a notice of intent to revoke the adult foster care large group home license for Adultcare of Independence Twp Inc. in Clarkston.

An investigation that ended on Wednesday found violations of the Adult Foster Care Facility Licensing Act and administrative rules, representatives said in a statement.

The probe was launched following complaints that included staffers failing to provide oxygen, change diapers, administer medication or record weight as required, according to the state order.

At one point, a hospice nurse spotted maggots in a resident's neck wound, the filing stated.

"The hospice nurse removed a maggot from (the resident's) neck wound and placed a bandage on the wound," investigators wrote. "On August 26, 2021, a hospice aide was giving (the resident) a shower and discovered more maggots ... when she removed the bandage."

Staff removed as many as 28 maggots and found "2-2.5-centimeter-deep tunnels in the wound and the wound had to be flushed several times to ensure that the wound was clean prior to being bandaged," the report said.

During an interview with investigators, an employee said "that hospice residents are not bathed by facility staff in between hospice aide visits even if the facility residents defecate themselves," according to the report.

State officials also found that a resident who died at a table was left there untended so long that rigor mortis set in.

Effective Wednesday, an summary suspension order prohibits Adultcare of Independence Twp Inc from operating an adult foster care large group home or accepting residents.

The order also requires the licensee to inform all guardians of adults in their care that the facility's license has been suspended and that they can no longer provide adult foster care services.

"LARA took emergency action to protect the health, welfare, and safety of vulnerable adults," officials said Thursday.

An administrative hearing was expected to be scheduled before a judge with the Michigan Office of Administrative Hearings and Rules.