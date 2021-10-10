Investigation launched after Oakland Twp. vet memorial vandalized, police say

Police are investigating after a veteran's memorial in Oakland Township was found vandalized Sunday.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said that it received a call about a glass panel, one of six erected in tribute to the U.S. Armed Forces, that was shattered at the Veterans Tribute of Oakland Township.

The memorial is located in the 5200 block of Adams Road. Police have not said whether there are any suspects.

A notice of a reward for tips leading to the arrest and conviction in the incident was posted on a Facebook page for the memorial.

"We are disheartened and angry," the post said. "They must be caught! We have worked to hard together to keep this tribute beautiful for all."

A dedication ceremony for the Veterans Tribute was held in July 2018, according to the Facebook page, which follows the development and installations at the site.

"It's reprehensible. Anybody that would do that to a veteran's memorial has got a screw loose," said John Williams, a retired Navy veteran who served fro 1958 to 1964 and a Royal Oak Veterans Events Committee member. The relocation of a war memorial in that city has spurred a lawsuit and ballot initiative.

"Veteran's memorials are very sacred to us," he said. " ... Don't mess with our memorials. Please leave them alone. If you've got a bone to pick, go to the local American Legion post, the VFW post, and talk to somebody."

Tips involving the vandalism should go to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office at (248) 858-5000.

Learn more at the Veterans Tribute of Oakland Township Facebook page.