Pontiac man, 19, wounded in drive-by shooting Monday

A 19-year-old Pontiac man is in stable condition after being wounded in a shooting Monday, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies were called at about 3:15 p.m. Monday to the Newman Court apartment complex at 588 Kettering near University Drive.

A caller told police a man had been shot. Shortly after, deputies received a report from a nearby hospital that staff was treating a man with a gunshot wound on his upper body, authorities said.

Deputies arrived at the complex and located the scene of the shooting in the 600 block of Newman.

Investigators went to the hospital and met with the victim, who had a gunshot wound to his upper left arm. He told deputies the shooter was a passenger in a silver, four-door Chevrolet SUV occupied by three men. He also said he recognized the shooter as someone with whom he had confrontations in the past.

The victim told investigators the man yelled and threatened to kill him before he started shooting, according to authorities.

Police continue to search for the shooter, identified as a 17-year-old Pontiac male.

