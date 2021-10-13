Royal Oak police on prowl for African cat that escaped from owner's home

Royal Oak police and Animal Control officers are looking for an African cat that escaped from its owner, officials said.

Royal Oak Police Lt. Albert Carter said the cat's owner reported the animal had escaped from her home in the area of 13 Mile and Rochester roads.

Police received a call at about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday that the cats had gone missing from a home in the 700 block of East Lasalle, officials said.

Carter said caracals are medium-sized cats native to Africa that weigh about 30-40 pounds. He explained the cats are classified in a category of animal that isn't regulated by the state.

"They are very passive, nocturnal animals," he said.

The cats are effective hunters who primarily prey on rodents and other small mammals, Carter also said.

He said the cat's owner has four of the animals, which she keeps in cages that allow them go in and out of her garage.

A gate was left open and two of the felines escaped, Carter said. Police said the cats have escaped their enclosure at the home at least two times previously.

One of the cats was found by the Royal Oak Schools administration building, he said. The critter has since been returned to its owner, but one of the cats is still at-large.

As a precaution, police notified nearby schools about the animal, the lieutenant said.

Anyone who sees the cat should call Royal Oak Police or Animal Control at (248) 246-3500.

