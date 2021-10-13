Woman with 3-year-old attempted robbery in Oakland County, police say

A 31-year-old woman's alleged attempts at robbery and fleeing weren't working out Tuesday after police say she tried holding up a store, then tried getting into someone's car.

In both cases, she was chased away, Michigan State Police said on Twitter.

She could face charges after allegedly trying to rob a northern Oakland County business Tuesday, MSP tweeted.

The suspect was with her 3-year-old daughter when she went to the Food Castle market near Dixie Highway and Oakhill in Davisburg around 10:55 a.m. and indicated she had a pistol in her purse, according to the tweet.

The manager chased her out. She fled to a nearby business and snuck inside a yard to hide, MSP said.

"She saw the gate to the property was now closed and rammed the gate with her vehicle, disabling it," MSP said. "She proceeded to drive to the Springfield Inn and left her car."

The woman tried to enter another car but the owner chased her away. She then ran about 150 yards and flagged down another car to enter before troopers arrived and arrested her without incident, according to the tweets.

"While in custody the suspect suffered a mental heath issue and became uncontrollable," MSP said. "She was transported to a local hospital and admitted."

The suspect's daughter was turned over to a relative.

State police are sending an investigator report to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office for possible charges including robbery, operating while intoxicated and child endangerment.