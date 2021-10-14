African caracal that escaped from Royal Oak home captured

A large African cat that escaped from a Royal Oak home Wednesday morning has been caught and returned to its owner, according to a group who rescues lost pets.

The South Lyon Murphy Lost Animal Recovery at about 11 p.m. Wednesday posted video of the fugitive African caracal it said it captured.

"He was located in a partially fenced back yard where we were able to drop the trap," the post said. "Once I cleared the boys in blue, he went right in!!"

Caracals are native to Africa and weigh about 30-40 pounds. Police said they are classified in a category of animal that isn't regulated by the state.

The animal's owner reported to police at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday it escaped from her home in the 700 block of East Lasalle near 13 Mile and Rochester roads.

Police said the owner has four caracals, which she keeps in large cages that allow them go in and out of her garage.

A gate was left open and two of the felines escaped. One of the cats was found by the Royal Oak Schools administration building, according to authorities. The critter was quickly caught and returned to its owner, but the other cat remained at at-large until Wednesday night.

Officials said her caracals have escaped the enclosure at her home at least twice previously.

