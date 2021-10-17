Rochester Hills man charged with misdemeanor in vandalism at mosque

A Rochester Hills man was formally charged Saturday in the vandalism this month of a local mosque.

Surveillance video led police to charge Ryan Lee Ahern, 33, after glass on the front door was smashed at the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Center in Rochester Hills sometime between Oct. 8 and Oct. 9, according to a release from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

Police believe a hammer was used to break the glass.

Ahern was arraigned on a misdemeanor charge the day before faith leaders met at the mosque Sunday for an interfaith prayer meeting in a show of support after the vandalism. Bond was set at $10,000 and he was released after posting $1,000 in bail, the Sheriff's Office said.

Christian, Jewish, Muslim, Hindu and Sikh leaders as well as community members gathered to stress solidarity with the Ahmadiyya community in Michigan.

More:Faith leaders, lawmakers join in prayer with members of vandalized Rochester Hills mosque

Police are not treating the vandalism as a random act and not as a hate crime, the release said.

"Ahern is a person of interest in other acts of vandalism at non-religious locations," according to the press release.

ckthompson@detroitnews.com