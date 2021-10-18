MSP: 'Highly intoxicated' driver speeds by troopers 150 mph on I-696, runs out of gas

Here's what could happen when you allegedly drink and drive, then pass a state trooper's car on your way to reportedly clocking more than 150 mph.

You could run out of gas. And then they meet up with you.

That is how a driver's outing on Interstate 696 last weekend ended up, Michigan State Police announced Monday.

Troopers spotted a white Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat "traveling at an excessive speed" on westbound Interstate 696 near Interstate 75 in Royal Oak around 2:15 a.m. Sunday, MSP said on Twitter.

The driver, 29, allegedly clocked in at more than 150 mph before troopers lost sight of him, according to the post.

Minutes later, the troopers found the motorist at Greenfield Road near I-696, pushing his car into a parking lot, MSP said.

"After further investigation it was discovered the suspect, a 29-year-old male out of Oak Park, ran out of gas in the middle of the roadway," state police said. "The suspect admitted to his reckless acts and was found to be highly intoxicated."

The man was arrested for reckless driving and driving under the influence.

Charges were under consideration from the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office.