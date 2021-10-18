Royal Oak man, 84, dies after being struck by vehicle while crossing road

An 84-year-old Royal Oak man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle Sunday night as he tried to cross a road, police said.

Officers and medics were called at about 8:10 p.m. to a location on East 13 Mile near Campbell for a report of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian, according to authorities.

Police said the man was struck by a vehicle traveling west on 13 Mile as he tried to cross from the north side of the road. The vehicle was being driven by a 19-year-old Royal Oak resident, they also said.

Officials said the man, who was not in a crosswalk, was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle and his passenger remained at the scene of the crash and were not injured, police said.

Investigators also said they do not suspect alcohol as a factor in the crash.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez