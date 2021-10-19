Watch: Dash cam pursuit of police chasing stolen Tesla

A 20-year-old woman is facing charges after leading Michigan State Police on a chase through at least two counties Monday night in a stolen Tesla, authorities said.

MSP dispatch was notified of the theft from a dealership reported to the Troy Police Department. The business tracked the car; troopers spotted it on Interstate 75 exiting on Rochester Road around 6:55 p.m., the agency said on Twitter.

Troopers tried to pull it over but the driver sped off, according to the post.

The pursuit "continued for an extended period of time," and troopers attempted a Precision Immobilization Technique, or PIT, but were unsuccessful, state police said.

Troopers caught up with the driver again in Harper Woods, on Vernier near the Interstate 94 service drive, where they conducted another PIT and arrested her.

The woman was jailed pending a prosecutor's review for possible charges, MSP said Tuesday.