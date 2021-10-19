Man charged in shooting at Pontiac bar

A person has been charged in a shooting last week at a Pontiac bar that wounded a man, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

Tyaun Delon Nelson, 29, was arraigned in 50th District Court on assault with intent to commit murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a firearm while committing a felony, investigators said in a statement.

Judge Michael Martinez set bond at $25,000. A conviction on the assault charge carries up to life in prison, according to the release.

Nelson was among a group of people allegedly captured on surveillance camera early Thursday fighting outside Satch’s Place on Baldwin, authorities said.

He was seen in a red hat walking out of the parking lot into nearby trees then returning with a handgun and firing a single shot, according to the Sheriff's Office.

One of the men involved in the fight, who initially described himself as a bystander, was struck in the leg. Another man took the 22-year-old to the hospital, where he was listed in stable condition, officials said Tuesday.

“More and more, across America, we are seeing individuals resort to gratuitous, unnecessary and absurd violence,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. “When we see this in Oakland County, they will be held accountable.”

Deputies found the hat, a single shell casing and a black jacket at the scene.

The Pontiac resident, who has a 2016 conviction out of Chesterfield Township for larceny in a building, was arrested Friday.

He remains at the Oakland County Jail.