Stoney Creek High student in critical condition after hit by car near school, officials say

A Stoney Creek High School student was hospitalized in critical condition after she was struck by a car Monday while crossing the road in Rochester Hills, investigators said.

The accident was reported around 2:36 p.m. on eastbound Tienken near Clear Creek Drive, about a mile from the school, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office reported.

The victim, identified only as a Stoney Creek senior from Rochester Hills, was struck by a 2006 Hyundai Elantra, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The driver is a 16-year-old junior at the school, authorities said. He was not injured.

The speed limit on Tienken at the crash site is 40 mph, officials said.

Accident investigators do not believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.