Man dies following incident in West Bloomfield involving wood chipper

West Bloomfield — A man was killed Monday in an incident involving a wood chipper in West Bloomfield, police said.

A man called 911 just before 9 a.m. Monday to report his co-worker was severely injured by a wood chipper, Deputy Police Chief Curt Lawson said in a statement.

He told them they were at a location on Champlain Circle near Middlebelt and Lone Pine roads. Officers arrived, applied a tourniquet and rendered first aid to the victim, the statement said.

Medics were called and took the victim to a hospital.

Lawson said the man died during transport from his injuries.

He also said the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration and West Bloomfield detectives continue to investigate, but police believe at this time the incident is a tragic accident.

