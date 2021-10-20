Woman who police said fled in stolen Tesla charged

A 20-year-old woman has been charged in connection with stealing a Tesla then leading Michigan State Police on a chase through multiple counties this week.

Areyon Niley McKay was arraigned Wednesday through the 52-4 District Court in Troy on charges including fleeing to elude and unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle, state police said on Twitter.

Bond was set at $20,000.

The Detroit resident remained at the Oakland County Jail on Wednesday night, records show.

She was arrested after a lengthy pursuit Monday night that started near Interstate 75 and Rochester Road, where troopers spotted the Tesla reported stolen from a Troy dealership.

Troopers attempted a traffic stop but she sped away, MSP reported.

They twice tried a Precision Immobilization Technique, or PIT, to stop her, they said.

It worked when she reached Vernier and the Interstate 94 service drive and Harper Woods, police said.