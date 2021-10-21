FaceTime advice to ignore Oakland deputy sparks arrest for driver, then caller

A traffic stop in Orion Township and bad advice on a FaceTime call Wednesday night led not just to a driver's arrest, but to the person he had been talking to after she showed up at the scene, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office reported.

A deputy pulled over a 31-year-old man for a violation around 11 p.m. and asked him for his driver's license, investigators said in a statement.

"The driver, 'FaceTiming' a female subject, refused to produce his license and ignored the deputy’s directives," the release said. "The female in the FaceTime conversation advised the driver he did not have to cooperate with the police."

When backup officers arrived, the man remained uncooperative and was told he'd be arrested, sheriff's officials said.

He still stayed in the car and resisted arrest by pressing his feet down on the floorboards, pressing himself into the seat and pulling away from deputies, the Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies eventually arrested him, but as they did so, the woman who was on FaceTime drove up, parked near the patrol cars and started approaching with a cell phone in her hand, according to the release.

Despite "loud, clear verbal commands not to interfere," the woman "continued to advance on the Deputies aggressively and refused their directives."

When told she'd also be arrested, the 30-year-old from Pontiac resisted deputies by pulling away.

She was arrested.

Both she and the driver were held at the Oakland County Jail pending charges.