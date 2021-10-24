They bought golf carts, then Michigan troopers showed up at their door

Two golf carts reported stolen from an Oakland County course on Saturday apparently were quickly dumped — for money, according to the county Sheriff's Office.

Deputies with the Oakland County Sheriff's Office learned at 7:29 p.m. Saturday from staff at the Pine Trace Golf Course, located at 3600 Pine Trace in Rochester Hills, that two golf carts had been stolen.

It turns out the carts have GPS systems, making tracking them pretty simple. One cart was displaying an address in Manitou Beach and the other in Addison.

An auto theft detective with the Sheriff's Office coordinated efforts with Michigan State Police to recover the carts. Troopers contacted the residents at both locations and found that they each had recently bought them.

Too bad, because troopers impounded the carts.

The Sheriff's Office Auto Theft Unit will handle the investigation.

