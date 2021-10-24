Deputies to be posted at Walled Lake school Monday following shooting threat

An arrest was made Sunday in connection to a Walled Lake school threat on social media that appeared to be made from a false account out of Missouri, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies responded at 4 p.m. Sunday to the Walled Lake Central High School on reports of a school threat. There, deputies met with the parent of a student, who had called authorities.

The parent said her daughter saw a post on social media indicating "that another student and his friends would shoot up the school on Monday as he and his friends were tired of being bullied," according to a Sheriff's Office release.

Detectives and the school resource deputy were notified and met with the student from whom the post was thought to have originated, the Sheriff's Office said.

The student denied posting it and detectives said it appears that someone may have created a false account on Snapchat. It was determined that the threat occurred in St. Joseph, Missouri, and the person allegedly responsible was arrested, according to the Michigan State Police OKAY2SAY, who relayed the information to the Walled Lake Schools administration.

Extra deputies will be posted at the high school on Monday, the Sheriff's Office said.

