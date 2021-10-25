Reward offered for tips in Sunday shooting of elderly woman in Pontiac

Pontiac — A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspect who shot an 80-year-old woman in the face Sunday as she was sitting in her car.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard on Monday urged Pontiac residents to help stem violence in the city. . The woman, who was shot between the eyes, remains hospitalized in critical condition, Bouchard noted.

“These back-and-forth drive-by type shootings must stop,” Bouchard said. “The only way we will stop them is with community involvement that identifies the individuals who are involved. The innocent victims in these neighborhoods deserve that support and justice.”

Sunday’s shooting occurred shortly after 5 p.m. in the 100 block of S. Marshall near Whittemore. When deputies arrived, they found the victim in the driver's seat of a white Ford Fusion. She was rushed to an area hospital in their patrol car, authorities said.

The woman told deputies she was in her car for about 30 minutes and had been visiting someone at a home on Marshall. It was later learned that the victim’s car needed to be jumpstarted and the shooting happened a short time later.

Two male passengers in the car were not injured. One passenger said he saw a man shooting. A suspect description was not immediately available.

Deputies found multiple 9 mm shell casings in the road.

Detectives are reviewing residential cameras for possible leads on the shooter.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

mmartindale@detroitnews.com

(248) 338-0319