Dearborn man accused of trying to kidnap girl, 12, from Novi grocery store

A family is shaken after a man allegedly attempted to abduct a 12-year-old as they shopped at a grocery store Sunday, police said.

Officers were called at about 8 p.m. Sunday to the Kroger grocery store on Grand River Avenue west of Beck Road for a report of an attempted kidnapping.

They arrived, identified the suspect and detained him.

The suspect, Mathias Manolios Mangone, 24, of Dearborn, was charged Monday in 52-1 District Court in Novi with assault with intent to commit sexual penetration, a 10-year felony, and attempted kidnapping-child enticement, a 5-year felony.

A judge set his bond at $1 million and scheduled a probable cause conference for next Wednesday.

Police said Mangone allegedly tried to grab the girl as she shopped with her mother, father and sister.

They said the girl's mother fought off the suspect until help arrived.

"The family is of course shaken but otherwise unharmed," police said in a statement.

