Former Hazel Park treasurer charged with embezzlement, misconduct

The Detroit News

The former treasurer for Hazel Park is facing charges related to embezzlement of cash payments from residents, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Tuesday.

Jo Ann Hubbs was fired in July 2018 after officials claimed she used two checks meant for resident property taxes totaling $4,656.98 to pay personal expenses, Nessel's office said in a statement.

The FBI Detroit-Area Public Corruption Task Force investigated and referred the case to the Attorney General's office in August for consideration since it is a member, according to the release.

"The FBI is committed to working with our state and local partners to protect the integrity of city government and to take strong action against those who seek to personally benefit by corrupting their elected positions," said Timothy Waters, the Special Agent in Charge of the FBI's Detroit Division.

Hubbs is scheduled to be arraigned at 10:15 a.m. Thursday in 43rd District Court on three counts:

• Embezzlement by a public official or agent, $50 or more, a 10-year felony

• Official misconduct in office, a common-law five-year felony

• Embezzlement by an employee or agent, $1,000 or more but less than $20,000, a five-year felony

“I appreciate the work the FBI completed to present this investigation to my office," Nessel said Tuesday. "We will continue to partner with the bureau on this case.”