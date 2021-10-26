Thieves break through Troy store's concrete block wall to steal $2M in cell phones

Troy — Police are looking for thieves who broke through a concrete block wall and made off with about $2 million in cell phones from a Troy store earlier this month.

Officials said the burglary happened between 7 p.m. and midnight on Oct 16 at the Super Fair Cellular store located at 1374 Rankin Drive near Stephenson Highway and East Maple Road.

According to a preliminary investigation, unknown suspects broke into the store by creating a 3-foot by 3-foot hole in one of the building's walls. After gaining access, the suspects then removed four wheeled bins worth about $500

each, a metal dock plate worth about $750, a pallet jack worth $600, and about 30,000 cell phones worth $2 million.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the break-in should call Troy Police at (248) 524-3477.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez