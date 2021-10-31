Bob Seger's lakefront house damaged in Halloween Day fire

Firefighters broke through walls and ceilings to put out a Sunday morning fire at the lakefront home of rock 'n' roller Bob Seger.

Everyone inside evacuated without incident, West Bloomfield Township fire marshal Byron Turnquist told WWJ-AM (950). It's not known whether Seger was home or if memorabilia from his lengthy career was damaged.

Turnquist said an alarm had alerted residents at about 6 a.m. to smoke coming from an electrical outlet.

"The homeowners were awoken by the alarm. They quickly discovered smoke coming from an outlet inside the residence," Turnquist told WWJ.

Seger, 76, and his wife, Juanita, leveled one house along Upper Straits Lake a decade ago to fit their current home on the original lot and one next door.

According to Zillow.com, the 18,368-square-foot house has eight bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. The estimated value, according to Zillow, is $9.6 million, with annual property taxes of $120,000.

Turnquist did not specify where the smoke from the outlet was detected or the fire was found.