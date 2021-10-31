Novi, Walled Lake issue boil-water alerts after main break

The cities of Novi and Walled Lake advised residents to boil their water Sunday evening after a water main break in West Bloomfield Township lowered pressure to potentially problematic levels.

The fracture in a 48-inch transmission main near 14 Mile and Drake roads prompted the Great Lakes Water Authority to ask eight communities to open their emergency valves to help maintain pressure. Along with Novi and Walled Lake, they are Commerce Township, Farmington Hills, Keego Harbor, Sylvan Lake, West Bloomfield and Wixom.

"At no time has the pressure in the regional system dropped to the point that would require a boil water advisory be issued by the regional system," the water authority said in a statement. "However, individual communities may have experienced pressure drops significant enough to warrant them to issue a boil water advisory out of an abundance of caution."

The break occurred around 5:15 p.m. By 6:28 p.m., the Novi civic website was instructing residents to "bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice."

The web posting explained that "whenever a water system loses pressure for any significant length of time, bacteria contamination may occur, and these precautionary measures are recommended."

Bacteria, it noted, "are generally not harmful and are common throughout our environment."

The water authority estimated that repair crews would need three hours to isolate the break.

Novi said its advisory would remain in effect until tests showed the water met state standards. As of 10 p.m. Sunday, both cities' warnings remained in place.