Farmington Hills police seek 3 suspects after shots fired at home hosting Halloween party

The Detroit News

The Farmington Hills Police Department is seeking three suspects after shots were fired early Sunday at a home hosting a Halloween party.

Police said no injuries were reported in the shooting at approximately 1:30 a.m. at a home in Stratford Court, a subdivision east of Haggerty Road and north of 13 Mile. The home that was hosting the party was struck by multiple bullets, however.

The department received multiple 9-1-1 calls after the gunfire that stemmed from an earlier altercation inside the home, a press release said.

Officers reported people fleeing the scene on foot and in vehicles, and recovered multiple shell casings.

"Preliminary evidence indicates that this incident was targeted and we have no reason to believe that there is an increase of danger toward the public at this time," said Police Chief Jeff King.

Investigators and Evidence Technicians have identified a possible suspect vehicle involved in the incident, and the department continues to receive and pursue information relevant to the case.

The three suspects are all thought to be men aged 20-30, and the department is requesting anyone who has information related to this incident to please call the Farmington Hills Police Command Desk at (248) 871-2610.