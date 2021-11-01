Missing Pontiac man found in Clinton River by his mother, sheriff's office said

Pontiac — The mother of a missing Pontiac man found his body Saturday in the Clinton River, days after traveling to Michigan to search for him, authorities said.

Christopher Espinoza, 24, was discovered around 2:30 p.m. Saturday by his mother and his girlfriend. He was lying facedown in about three feet of water near the Clinton River shoreline, Oakland County Sheriff officials said Monday.

The sheriff's office and the Waterford Regional Fire Department responded to the scene near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Featherstone.

Espinoza's mother, who lives in Texas, came to Pontiac on Thursday after her son’s boss contacted her saying that Espinoza had missed work, which was out of character, sheriff officials said.

The mother was able to track Espinoza to a Rite Aid pharmacy not far from the river where she was able to see him on surveillance video. The video showed that he left the pharmacy and walked south on the boulevard. The mother said she knew her son liked nature and sitting by the water and told authorities that she'd reasoned the river was a good place to check.

An autopsy was performed Sunday but the cause of death is pending the results of toxicology reports. Foul play is not suspected, a sheriff’s spokesman said Monday.

