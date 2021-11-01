One man dead, another injured in Halloween night shooting in Pontiac

Pontiac — A $2,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the people responsible for a Halloween night shooting outside a Pontiac party store which killed one man and injured another.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said that the shooting happened shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday outside the Lyons Food Market at 640 Auburn. Deputies responded to a report of multiple gunshots and found a man, later identified as Frederick Lamar Betty, 39, of Pontiac, lying on the pavement in front of the store with a gunshot wound to the back.

A second victim, identified only as a 48-year-old Pontiac resident, was found inside the store with a gunshot wound to the foot, the sheriff's office said.

According to a preliminary investigation, both victims were shot as they walked out of the store. Betty died several hours later in an area hospital from multiple gunshot wounds. The second man, sheriff officials said, was treated for a non-life threatening wound.

The suspect in the shooting is described as a Black man wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, tan Timberland boots and a blue hat.

Anyone with information about the suspect should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. The caller can remain anonymous.

The shooting comes days after Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard called for public assistance in identifying suspects in unsolved shootings, including a drive-by incident last week in which an 80-year-old woman was shot in the face.

