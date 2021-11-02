Detroit woman, 60, struck, killed crossing Eight Mile in Southfield

A 60-year-old Detroit woman is dead after being struck by a car Tuesday while walking across Eight Mile at Lahser, Southfield Police said.

Police received multiple calls about the crash at about 7:20 a.m., officials said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the woman was crossing Eight Mile in the crosswalk when she was struck by a vehicle. The traffic light for westbound Eight Mile traffic was green when she was struck, police said.

They also said the vehicle's driver remained at the scene as witnesses tried to help the victim.

Medics took her to a hospital where she was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the incident should call the Southfield Police Department at (248) 796-5500.

