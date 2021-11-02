Duo sought for targeting Menards stores for thefts, police say

Pontiac — A $1,000 reward is offered for information leading to the arrest of suspects who police said attempted to steal a chain saw and lawn equipment from one Menards store and later made off with two generators from another.

Detectives with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that they are seeking the public’s help in identifying two suspects, including one wearing an eye patch, who were thwarted in attempts to allegedly steal more than $1,900 in merchandise on Oct. 19 from a Pontiac Menards, only to succeed hours later at another Menards location.

Investigators believe the pair are part of an organized group that has focused on Menards stores in the area, loading carts with items such as generators, chain saws and lawn equipment, and then simply pushing the cart out of the store without paying. They quickly load the stolen merchandise into a waiting vehicle and drive away, police said.

“We are working closely with police from Belleville, Chesterfield Township and Warren to identify and apprehend these suspects,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a Tuesday news release. “The brazen nature of these thefts — simply pushing a cart loaded with expensive merchandise out the door without paying — ultimately affects us all through higher prices for goods and services.

“I encourage anyone with information on these suspects to call us or their local police.”

The Pontiac incident happened shortly after 1 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Menards at 1901 S. Telegraph Road. Store employees observed what they believed was a retail fraud in progress and called the sheriff's office. One suspect, a Black male in his 50s wearing a black shirt and a tan-colored eye patch over his left eye, pushed a cart containing a chain saw and a weed whacker out of the store. When confronted by a Menards employee, the man abandoned the cart and ran away to a waiting vehicle.

A second suspect, a Black male in his 50s with facial hair on his chin, wearing tan pants and a white shirt, was seen on surveillance video pushing a cart with the generator and other merchandise valued at $1,918. He moved the cart to the front of the store and then stood in the vestibule, moving back and forth nervously while looking in the parking lot. The suspect then left the store for a time and a store employee moved the cart. The suspect returned and moved the cart to the front again while scanning the parking lot, police said. He did not attempt to remove the merchandise from the store and fled to a waiting vehicle after the other suspect was confronted by store employees.

Sheriff officials said Tuesday that it's believed the same suspects are responsible for a successful theft of two generators at the Belleville Menards a little more than an hour after the first incident.

The Menards store in Warren was targeted on Oct. 18 and the Chesterfield store was targeted on Oct. 21 and Oct. 26, the sheriff's office said. In those cases, the suspects attempted to steal generators, electronic charging stations and clothes but left the stores empty handed when they believed that had been identified, police noted.

Anyone with information about the suspects should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

mmartindale@detroitnews.com

(248) 338-0319