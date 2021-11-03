Torched body in car in Detroit tied to Oakland Co. missing case, police say

Detroit police are investigating the connection between a body found burned early Wednesday on the city's west side and the disappearance of a man in Oakland County.

Officers were called to the 12800 block of Chapel around 12:25 a.m. about a vehicle fire and found a torched Chevrolet Impala, the Police Department said in a statement. A severely burned corpse was in the trunk.

Police learned the car was linked to a missing person case out of Rochester Hills.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said a woman told deputies early Wednesday that her 30-year-old live-in boyfriend had been missing for 24 hours, which was out of character.

The man, who works at an auto body shop in Westland, was last seen driving her black 2018 Chevrolet Impala, the Sheriff's Office reported.

Detectives learned Detroit police were holding the car in a homicide investigation.

"The identity of the victim is undetermined at this time," police said in a statement.

They questioned and took into custody two persons of interest in the case, the department said.