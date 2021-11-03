Police seek murder charge in death of homeless man beaten outside a gas station

Pontiac — Oakland County detectives have asked prosecutors to authorize a first-degree murder charge against a Pontiac man jailed in the Aug. 21 beating of a man who was homeless and died Wednesday morning in hospice care.

Blake Louis Sanders, 36, who had listed his residence as both Pontiac and Milford Township, died while in hospice care at a relative’s Flint home, according to a news release Wednesday from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

Rashaan Denee Redmond, 37, had been held without bond in the Oakland County Jail after he was charged in August with assault with intent to murder in connection with the beating of Sanders, who suffered brain trauma and is believed to have never regained consciousness, the release said.

“Mr. Sanders was the victim of a deliberate and merciless attack at the hands of this defendant,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. “Such violence against an innocent victim who had done nothing wrong yet was attacked with unimaginable ferocity and anger. It is impossible to comprehend how life has so little meaning to this defendant.”

The incident took place about 5 a.m. Aug. 21 at the Sunoco Gas Station, 45054 Woodward in Pontiac. Deputies found Sanders, who was unconscious, foaming at the mouth and having difficulty breathing.

A review of the gas station’s surveillance footage revealed Sanders was sitting in front of the station when a man – later identified as Redmond – pulled up in a gold and beige GMC Suburban with no license plate on it. It appeared Redmond was talking to Sanders and ultimately offered him $1 to put air in his tires. As Sanders was hunched over the right front tire Redmond appeared agitated, investigators said, and punched Sanders in the head, knocking him to the ground.

Redmond was then seen on the video kicking and stomping Sanders in the head and face a dozen times before walking away. He then can be seen in the video returning, slapping the unconscious Sanders before spitting on him and tossing his belongings in the air. Redmond soon drove away from the station, according to the investigators who do not believe the two men knew one another.

