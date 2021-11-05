2 killed in shooting at Pontiac home

Two men are dead after a shooting Thursday night in Pontiac, police said.

Oakland County deputies were called at about 10:20 p.m. to a location in the 60 block of North Johnson near West Huron after shots were fired, with reports that a woman was screaming and two people were down, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies found a man lying on his back in the front yard of a home. His shirt was covered in blood. Deputies gave aid to the man while other deputies checked the home.

They found a second man, deceased, on his back with multiple gunshot wounds on the home's second level, officials said.

A police canine unit was unable to track any suspects.

Deputies canvassed the area, located witnesses, and took them to the sheriff's substation in Pontiac for interviews.

The victims are being identified only as a 23-year-old man and a 30-year-old man, both Pontiac residents. The investigation is ongoing.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez