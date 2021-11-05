4 arrested after attempted theft at Rochester Hills Meijer store

An attempted theft at a Rochester Hills mega mart Thursday led to the arrest of four people, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies were called at about 3 p.m. to the Meijer store on South Rochester Road near East Auburn for a report of a theft in progress.

They arrested a man who tried to push a shopping car full of clothing out of the store without paying for it, according to authorities.

During his arrest, deputies found a woman in the parking who appeared to be involved in the attempted theft. She consented to be searched by the deputies and they found a substance they suspected to be heroin. They also later confirmed she was with the man they had just arrested, officials said.

While searching the man, deputies found a set of keys. They found a vehicle matching a key in the store's parking lot. Another man was inside, who deputies detained.

Police ran the vehicle's license plates and learned it had been reported stolen from Macomb County. Deputies searched the vehicle and found substances they suspected were heroin and cocaine.

During their investigation, deputies received a call requesting a welfare check on a woman who was possibly suicidal and called her family to be picked up from the same Meijer store.

They found the woman inside the store. They learned the woman was wanted on several outstanding felony warrants. Deputies detained her, found suspected heroin in her possession and arrested her.

Two of the suspects, a 31-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man, are both residents of Troy, according to the sheriff's office. The other two are a 32-year-old Washington Township woman and a 28-year-old Bruce Township man, they said.

