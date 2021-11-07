1 in 37 million: Despite odds, Farmington Hills family has faith in finding donor for 5-year-old son

Five-year-old Ryder Washington of Farmington Hills loves University of Michigan football, WWE wrestling and learning TikTok dances — but he desperately needs a bone marrow transplant, and help finding a donor.

Ryder in February was diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome, known as MDS. It's a type of cancer that can occur when the blood-forming cells in bone marrow become abnorma.

During a recent visit at his home, Ryder was a 38-pound powerhouse, demonstrating his tae kwon do moves with precision, proudly donning his professional wrestling belt and steering a big toy truck around the living room with a remote control.

"Our world is literally monster trucks and wrestling right now," his mom, Kimberli Washington, said.

The condition is rare in people as young as Ryder; it's typically not diagnosed until the patient is an adult.

But Ryder objected when his parents said MDS isn't usually found in little kids.

"Hey, I'm not little," Ryder said.

Untreated, MDS can progress to leukemia and is potentially fatal. But a bone marrow transplant could save Ryder's life by replacing his diseased bone marrow with healthy cells.

Finding a donor can be tricky, because the donor must genetically match the patient. And about 70% of people in need of a bone marrow transplant, including Ryder, do not have a fully matched donor in their family.

Patients in need of a donor look to Be The Match, a national registry of potential bone marrow donors. The registry has genetic information on file from about 37 million people who have submitted a sample of cells — typically collected with a cheek swab — for genetic analysis. It can also search for a match among nearly 800,000 units of donated cord blood.

When a patient, like Ryder, needs a bone marrow transplant, doctors search the Be The Match Registry to find a donor who has specific genetic markers that are the same as the patient's.

But with 37 million potential bone marrow donors currently on file, a match has not yet been found for Ryder.

"If a match could be found for Ryder, that would be an amazing story," Ryder's dad, Terrence Washington, said.

Be The Match and Ryder's family — which also includes big brother Tyson Washington, 11 — have launched a campaign to get as many people as possible to register as a potential donor with Be The Match.

They've been holding special events to hand out cheek swab kits. And anyone ages 18-40 years old can text SaveRyder to 61474 or visit https://join.bethematch.org/saveryder and Be The Match will mail a cheek swab kit to their home. People can also sign up to be a donor on the family's website at https://racing4ryder.com/.

Supporters have been handing out lime green bracelets with contact information for Be The Match. They're a popular item at Novi Christian Academy, where Ryder attends kindergarten, and Tyson is in the 6th grade.

"Some of my classmates are saying they won't take it off until there's a match for Ryder," Tyson said.

Even members of the Bowling Green State University football team, which includes a relative of the family, have donated cheek swabs to the cause, Terrence Washington said.

It's hard to find a match for Ryder partly because he is African American, said Kate McDermitt, spokeswoman for Be the Match. The chances of finding a match are dependent on the percentage of people of a particular ethnic background that are listed with the registry, and only about 8% of the people registered are African American, she said.

"The chance of finding a match on the registry is really based on genetics and ethnic background — the chances range from 29% to 79%," McDermitt said, noting that blood marrow donors are needed to help patients with many different kind of blood cancers and disorders. "An African American person has about a 29% chance of finding a match on the registry.

"And once you get into mixed race backgrounds it's really difficult to say, because you never know who on the registry is going to match your genetic makeup — so that's why we tell people it's so important for everyone to join because you never know who might need you, who you might match with."

Despite the uncertainty of Ryder's condition, the family has faith that a match will be found. Information on registration and the entire bone marrow donation process is available on the Be The Match Registry website at bethematch.org.

"I hope that someone would feel generous enough to go and learn how to swab to see if they could be the match, not just a match for Ryder but anyone who's in a situation where they might need a bone marrow transplant or a stem cell transfusion or transplant," Kimberli Washington said.

"I think he going to have a great testimony some day," she added. "He's been fighting, and I have no doubt in my mind that he's going to come through this, and it's going to be a great story to tell."

How to help Ryder

To help find a genetically matched bone marrow donor for Ryder, anyone ages 18-40 years old can text SaveRyder to 61474 or visit https://join.bethematch.org/saveryder and Be The Match will mail a cheek swab kit to their home.