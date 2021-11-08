Former Walled Lake police chief, Detroit police veteran Ken Borieo dies

Retired Walled Lake police chief and Detroit police veteran Ken Borieo passed away in Florida last month.

Mr. Borieo, 82, died Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Naples, according to a death notice from Legacy Options Funeral and Cremation Services in Bonita Springs.

Mr Borieo joined the Detroit Police Department in 1961 and spent 26 years there before retiring and taking over as Walled Lake police chief.

Ten years later, he retired a second time, in 1995, and moved to Florida, which friends said was his idea of paradise.

He is survived by his wife, Karen; two daughters, Shannen Kuzla and Andrea Arnold; and a sister, Sandie Borieo.

"Ken was a close friend, and we worked together on the Detroit Police Department, working various assignments including the mayor's security and the vice department," said Warren police Chief William Dwyer. "He was loyal to his friends and would do anything for them."

Mr. Borieo graduated from Roosevelt High School in Wyandotte and enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, his wife said.

"He went in with some friends that have remained friends to this day," said Karen Borieo.

During his law enforcement career, Mr. Borieo attended night classes for seven years and earned a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Mercy College of Detroit.

Interment will be in Florida.