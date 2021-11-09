Southfield police seek tips on Monday carjacking, shooting

Southfield police are asking the public for help to find two men who carjacked and shot another Monday night, officials said.

Officers were called at about 10:10 p.m. to 25826 Southfield Road near Lincoln for a report of a shooting.

They found a man who had been shot. He told officers two men stole his 2018 black Jeep Grand Cherokee with Michigan license plate #DFC 9615.

Police said the victim was shot in his hand, forearm and back. He was taken to a hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

Authorities said the shooters are described as younger men who were wearing ski masks.

Police continue to investigate and anyone with information about the shooting should call the Southfield Police Department at (248) 796-5500.

