Suspects sought in Pontiac shootings that left 3 dead

Oakland County Sheriff's officials are seeking suspects wanted in connection with a pair of recent shootings in Pontiac that left three people dead.

Torris Neal Green is accused in the shooting deaths of Stefon Crow and Kyle Milton on Nov. 4 at a home in the 60 block of North Johnson Avenue.

Milton, 30, was found in the backyard and Crow, 23, had been shot in the living room, investigators said in a statement.

A warrant charges Green, 27, with two counts each of open murder, possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the release.

Green has prior convictions for assault, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of marijuana and intent to deliver a controlled substance, authorities said.

“We are asking for the public’s help in bringing this fugitive to justice,” said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard. “This suspect has shown his obvious disregard for human life, and we consider him to be extremely dangerous.”

Meanwhile, county authorities are working to find Troy Dwayne Santos in a Halloween double shooting outside the Lyons Food Market at 640 Auburn.

Both victims were shot leaving the store, investigators said.

Frederick Lamar Betty, 39, of Pontiac was found on the pavement in front with a gunshot wound to the back. He died hours later at a hospital.

The second victim, a 48-year-old city resident, was shot in the foot and found in the store. His injury was not believed to be life-threatening, sheriff's officials said.

Santos, 29, has been charged with multiple felonies in the incident. The charges include first-degree murder; assault with intent to murder, which carries a sentence

of up to life in prison upon conviction; and two counts of using a gun during the commission of a felony.

"Santos is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached," authorities said Wednesday.

Anyone with information on Green or Santos is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Michigan, which is offering a $2,000 reward in each case, at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.