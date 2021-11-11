Pedestrian dies after car hits her on Telegraph in Pontiac, officials say

A 32-year-old pedestrian died Thursday after she was struck by a car in Pontiac, Oakland County Sheriff's officials said.

Deputies were called to Telegraph near Voorheis at about 5:50 p.m. and found the woman in the road and the vehicle involved parked nearby, investigators said in a statement.

The driver told them he was traveling north on Telegraph "when the pedestrian walked in front of his vehicle," according to the release.

EMS rushed the woman, identified as a Detroit resident, to McLaren Oakland hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The Oakland County Medical Examiner’s Office is expected to conduct an autopsy.

The Sheriff's Office said it would be releasing more details on the incident Thursday night.