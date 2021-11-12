Thieves make off with safe in one of two Friday burglaries in Orion Township

Orion Township — Two commercial burglaries, one in which thieves made off with a safe containing $80,000, were reported in the township Friday within a one-hour span.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched to an alarm at a Citgo Gas Station at 4530 Joslyn Road at 3:55 a.m. Friday. While investigating, deputies found a broken window and a busted front door but it appeared no entry was made into the gas station.

As they attempted to contact the business owner, deputies received another alarm from Lee’s Wine and Liquor store at 3775 Baldwin Road.

Deputies spotted a white Dodge Charger fleeing the scene there and dropped off a pursuit when the vehicle, which sped off without its headlights on, exceeded 100 miles an hour, police said.

A safe containing over $80,000 and a 9mm handgun was reported missing.

It is believed the suspects, described as three Black men in their 20s, might be involved in similar breaking and entering incidents across southeast Michigan, deputies said.

The suspect vehicle is believed a 2012 to 2014 white Dodge Charger with front left damage and a broken rear window.

Anyone with information about it is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP and can remain anonymous. A $1,000 reward is offered for information leading to the persons responsible.

mmartindale@detroitnews.com