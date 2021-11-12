Police probe 3 drive-by shootings in Pontiac amid plea to stem violence

Pontiac — Police are investigating three drive-by shootings in the city Thursday evening and early Friday, one of which left three people wounded.

The shootings come just weeks after Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard urged Pontiac residents to help stem "drive-by type shootings."

Oakland County Sheriff officials said the first shooting occurred just after 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Crystal Lake Drive.

Responding officers found two men, ages 23 and 18, wounded outside. One of the victims had been shot in the lower back and the other in the upper back, police said. Inside the home, a 42-year-old woman was wounded in the leg. All were treated and released from an area hospital.

None of the victims could provide deputies with any suspect information. Investigators collected multiple .223 caliber shell casings from the front yard and surveillance footage showed a white full-size SUV pass by just before a 911 call was placed.

About an hour later, sheriff officials said, Oakland County deputies responded to Wenonah, in a neighborhood between Telegraph and W. Huron, on another shooting complaint.

No one was injured, but a couple in their 40s said they were inside the home with a three-year-old child when they heard gunshots coming from the front of the house.

The shots traveled through the dining and living rooms. The couple, who had just moved into the house a week ago, could not provide any information on the suspects, police said.

Several 9mm shell casings were found in front of the house as well as the spent rounds inside the home.

In the third incident, deputies responded around 2 a.m. Friday to a "shots heard" call near Elizabeth Lake Road and Telegraph.

Officers found shell casings in front of a home in the 100 block of Liberty Street. No one was injured and the occupants, a 44-year-old woman, and an 18-year-old man said they had no idea why someone would shoot at their home.

The drive-by shootings are the latest for the city in recent months. On Oct. 24, an 80-year-old woman was shot in the face while sitting in her car in the 100 block of South Marshall near Whittemore. In another incident, a 19-year-old man was wounded at the Newman Court apartment complex on Kettering near University on Oct. 11.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-SPEAK-UP with tips.

