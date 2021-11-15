Pontiac man slain Sunday in suspected drug-related shooting

A 22-year-old Pontiac man found shot inside his vehicle Sunday night is the city’s 13th homicide of the year, investigators said.

Deputies with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office were called to Cornerstone Townhomes at 66 Ridgemont about 10:30 p.m. on a report of a man found passed out in vehicle that had struck multiple vehicles in the parking lot.

Deputies said residents had removed the man from the vehicle and were performing CPR before paramedics arrived. He was pronounced dead at a hopital. The man had a gunshot wound to his right rib and abdominal area, according to a preliminary report

Witnesses said three suspects were at the open, driver-side door of the vehicle as the victim tried to drive away. One of the suspects, seen firing a handgun, has been tentatively identified and is sought by investigators.

The killing is the most recent shooting in Pontiac, which has reported a rash of drive-by shootings.

Undersheriff Michael McCabe said the shooting is not linked to the other incidents but is believed to be drug-related.

mmartindale@detroitnews.com

(248) 338-0319