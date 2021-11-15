Staffing shortage pushes Waterford's Mott High to virtual learning

A Waterford Township high school is switching to virtual learning until next week, citing a staffing shortage, officials said Monday.

"Due to a staffing shortage caused by illness, Mott High School will pivot to remote instruction November 16-19," a message on the school's website said.

Students are slated to return to the building next Monday, according to the post.

"Students should log on to their Google classrooms as though they are moving through their schedule," officials said.

Mott and Waterford School District officials did not immediately respond to requests for details Monday night.

The district website reported 19 confirmed COVID-19 cases in its schools this week, but none at Mott.

Staffing shortages have caused closures at other schools this fall, including in central Michigan and Eastpointe in Macomb County in southeast Michigan.

Meanwhile, the number of new COVID-19 outbreaks at Michigan K-12 schools dropped to 87 clusters, a decrease from last week's numbers, representing 521 new cases statewide, according to state health data Monday.

Michigan added 21,034 cases and 95 deaths from COVID-19 on Monday. The figures bring the overall totals to 1,209,712 confirmed cases and 22,862 deaths since the virus was first detected in the state in March 2020.

Hospitalizations have hit a seven-month high.