Watch live: Danny Fester arrives in New York; Richardson discusses efforts to free him

Metro Detroit journalist Danny Fenster landed in New York Tuesday, a day after he was freed from imprisonment in military-ruled Myanmar with the help of former United Nations ambassador Bill Richardson.

The Committee to Protect Journalists posted a video Tuesday of members of Fenster's family meeting and hugging him at John F. Kennedy Airport, where Richardson and others who helped secure his release are holding a press conference.

Among the scheduled speakers are two members of Richard's team — Mickey Bergman, vice president and executive director of the Richardson Center, and Steve Ross, senior adviser and program director at the Richardson Center. Cameron Hume, former U.S. ambassador to Indonesia, South Africa and Algeria, and Joel Simon, executive director of the Committee to Protect Journalists, are also set to speak.

Fenster's release to Richardson, a private U.S. citizen who helped negotiate the release, ended a diplomatic saga of almost six months.

Fenster first flew to Qatar, where he told reporters Monday that he was feeling "great" after his release from jail. A few days prior, a secretive and heavily political court convicted him, despite little evidence, of spreading false or inflammatory information, contacting illegal organizations and violating visa regulations.

But on Monday Fenster was handed over to Richardson, a former governor of New Mexico, and the two flew out of the Southeast Asian country together to Qatar.

“I feel great and am really happy to be on my way home. I’m incredibly happy for everything Bill has done,” Fenster told Reuters, referring to Richardson.

Fenster, the managing editor of online magazine Frontier Myanmar, is one of more than 100 journalists, media officials or publishers who have been detained since the military ousted the elected government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi in February. He was the first western journalist sentenced to prison in years in Myanmar, and his was the harshest sentence yet.

Fenster is expected in Michigan sometime Tuesday, U.S. Rep. Andy Levin, D-Bloomfield Township, told WJR's Kevin Dietz on Monday.

Fenster family spokeswoman Anna Epstein said they were still working on specific details of a reunion as his parents, Buddy and Rose, and brother, Bryan, await his return.

Fenster had been in detention since he was arrested at Yangon International Airport on May 24 as he was headed to the Detroit area to see his family.

It was never exactly clear what Fenster was alleged to have done, but much of the prosecution’s case appeared to hinge on proving that he was employed by another online news site that was ordered closed this year during a crackdown on the media following the military’s seizure of power. Fenster used to work for the site but left that job last year.

In a statement broadcast on state TV, the military said Fenster had been released at the request of Richardson and the chairman of the Japan-Myanmar Friendship Association. Japan, unlike the United States and the European Union, does not take a publicly confrontational stance with the military-installed government and would like to see improved relations between Myanmar and the West.

